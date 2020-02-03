The Cyclones entered day two of the UCF Challenge with a lot of ground to make up on the leader. They finished day one 10 shots off the lead. As play began at 8:45 a.m. Iowa State seemed poised to make a run.
Day one consisted of 21 bogeys, two double bogeys, and two triple bogeys. Iowa State's second round of play was a much different story. Coach Christie Martens had her team ready, as sophomore Taglao Jeeravivitaporn had a remarkable nine pars on every hole on the front nine. She would carry her momentum into making up a stroke on the back nine, with two birdies and only one bogey.
There were very few mistake for any other Cyclone on day two. Amelia Mehmet Grohn bounced back after an eight over par round one, and she finished five shots better on her second round of the competition.
Freshman phenom, Liyana Durisic began the day tied for 11th individually. She would not fall too much further behind that, as she shot even par on the round. She now sits tied for 18th.
Joy Chou shot a team low one under par for the day as she now sits at plus four on the tournament. Ruby Chou was not far behind as she finished the day plus one, and she now sits at one shot behind her sister at five over par for the tournament.
Lastly, Alana Campbell finished with three bogeys and one birdie on the day totaling her round at plus two. She is now two over par for tournament.
Hole 11 and hole 12 seemed to be the toughest stretch for Iowa State. All six golfers would combine to record six bogeys on these two holes alone. The par four third hole and 500 yard par five 16th were where Iowa State found its success. They combined to record four birdies on these two holes.
As a team, the Cyclones finished day two at even par. Their only problem was the lack of red numbers on the score card. It is definitely a positive to see the little amount of mistakes that the Cyclones committed, but they did not make up any ground as they still sit in eighth place for the tournament.
Individually Jeeravivitaporn and Durisic now sit tied in 18th place for the competition. Both players are the highest ranked Cyclones. The duo sits 10 strokes off of first place, and only five behind second place.
Day three will present a challenge for Iowa State, as coach Martens' will be able to see what her team is made of.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.