Iowa State men's junior golfer Lachlan Barker and senior golfer Tripp Kinney will compete in the 2020 U.S. Amateur Championship starting Monday at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Oregon.
Kinney will tee off at 8:39 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) and Barker will start at 9:45 a.m. PDT for the first round of stroke play Monday and in the second round Tuesday Kinney will tee off at 12:52 p.m. PDT and Barker will tee off at 2:09 p.m. PDT.
The U.S. Amateur Championship will go from Aug. 10 through the 16. Each player will play 36 strokes on Monday and Tuesday and the top 64 players will advance to the match play portion beginning Wednesday.
There are a total of 264 players competing in the 120th U.S. Amateur Championship, according to the United States Golf Association.
The stroke play portion of the competition will be played on the Bandon Dunes and Bandon Trails courses and Bandon Dunes will be used for match play.
According to the Bandon Dunes course website, "The course is completely natural and routed through an environment of indigenous vegetation."
The course website also said "This is a thinker's course. Winds are ever-present, and the varying elements create a new experience each time you play."
Bandon Trails, "Begins atop a massive sand dune, then quickly opens into a sprawling meadow. The routing then works higher into the coastal forest, before finally returning to finish in the dunes."
