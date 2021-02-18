Iowa State men's golf continued its spring season Monday through Wednesday at The Prestige in La Quinta, California, finishing in 17th place out of 24 teams at the event.
The Cyclones started in solid position but fell as the tournament went on.
Barker stays hot
Lachlan Barker kicked off the spring season with a second-place finish Jan. 25 to 27 at the Arizona Intercollegiate with a three-round score of 211 (70-70-71).
He wasted no time continuing his impressive play at The Prestige, coming out of the gates hot. He put up a score of 67 in the first round, including five birdies.
Barker continued to play well, ending in a tie for ninth at the event. He finished with a three-round score of 213 (67-75-71). The ninth-place finish made it his second-straight top-10 finish and the 12th top-10 of his Cyclone career.
Limiting the damage
Iowa State had trouble limiting its bad holes to just a bogey for most of the tournament.
The team scored eight double bogeys in round three at The Prestige and 18 overall. The only team with more in the final round was Wyoming, which scored nine.
If the Cyclones can limit the damage of their mistakes and keep some of their double bogeys at just bogeys, their scores could change dramatically, and they could finish in higher standing.
Eliminating just three of the 18 double bogeys across the entire tournament could have moved the team up three spots on the leaderboard at The Prestige.
Lengthy break
Due to the fact that the team does not play again until March 8, there is a good chunk of time for improvement.
There have already been improvements that the time between the fall and spring seasons has lead to, but this break is equally essential.
The Cyclones' next event, the Spartan Collegiate, is March 8 and 9 in Sea Island, Georgia.
