Junior Lachlan Barker and senior Tripp Kinney have qualified for the 2020 U.S. Amateur Championship.
The 120th U.S. Amateur Championship will take place at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bend, Oregon, from August 10-16.
Each player will play 36 holes of stroke play on Aug. 10-11. The top 64 players will advance to the match play portion of the tournament beginning on Aug. 12.
Barker and Kinney qualified for tournament by being ranked in the top-225 of the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR), Kinney is currently ranked at 68th and Barker is 185th.
Barker, a Willunga, Australia, native, had the second-highest stroke average on the team with 71.94 and is ranked 213th in the nation by Golfweek.
Kinney, a Waukee, Iowa, native, is a two-time Ping All-Central region selection and broke Iowa State's single season stroke average with a mark of 70.89.
He qualified for the 2019 NCAA Championships and finished 47th.
