Iowa State junior Lachlan Barker began his final round within striking distance of the top spot on the individual leaderboard at the Colleton River Collegiate. He started tied for ninth place on day three and it looked like he was going to card a round of five under par with no green numbers on his scorecard. He suffered a costly mistake on hole number 17 with a double bogey. He still finished with a round of 69 boosting him into a tie for third place.
Barker placed third place at the event, which ties for his best overall finish with the Cyclones, matching a third place finish at the same tournament last year.
As a whole, Iowa State ended this year's tournament in second place, which is its highest finish of the season. It shot a total of four under par on the final day bringing its tournament total to seven strokes under par for the tournament, seven shots behind first place.
The Cyclones' season high finish was spearheaded by their tournament best stroke average of 3.05 on par threes, a second best on par fours with a stroke average of 4.05 and lastly they finished with the second most birdies out of the whole field with 44.
Outside of Barker there were plenty of great individual Cyclone performers on the final day. Sam Vincent and Frank Lindwall both finished tied for ninth with tournament-long scores of two under par. Tripp Kinney was also in the mix finishing tied for 20th place with a 54 hole score of two over par.
Ricky Costello had an inconsistent day one, as he was at seven strokes over par heading into Tuesday morning. He was able to find his groove to close out the tournament with a solid round of one over par.
In his first tournament of the spring season Bryce Hammer ultimately struggled for Iowa State. The sophomore finished with a tournament long total of +16 over par, but the underclassman should have plenty of more opportunities throughout the rest of his career.
Iowa State's next tournament will be the National Invitational Tournament, which will take place in Tuscon, Arizona, March 16-17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.