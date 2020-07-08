Joy Chou won the 2020 Iowa Women's Amateur Championship at Elmwood Country Club in Marshalltown, Iowa, after she birdied the last hole of the tournament.
Her sister, Ruby Chou, held a one stroke lead before the final hole, which she bogeyed.
Joy is the first Cyclone to win the Iowa Women's Amateur Championship since Kristin Paulson did it in 2011.
Joy shot a total of 217 to win the tournament. Joy saw much improvement in the third round after a poor second round as she carded a score of 76 in the second round Tuesday and 70 on Wednesday (she shot 71 on Monday).
Ruby had the lowest score of the final round Wednesday, 68.
Four Cyclones made up the top four of the Iowa Women's Amateur Championship, the Chou sisters took the top two spots while Amelia Grohn and Taglao Jeeravivitaporn finished tied for third with 223 strokes.
