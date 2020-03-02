The Cyclones opened the Colleton River Collegiate, at 8:15 a.m. Monday morning on the 10th hole of The Dye Experience course. They had two total rounds on their schedule for the day.
Iowa State shot a combined 8 under par between its first two rounds of the tournament. It sits in second place two strokes behind Georgia Southern heading into day two. Sam Vincent is the leading Cyclone, as he is on top of the leaderboard in first place at five under par after two rounds of golf.
The veteran Cyclones got off to a blazing start Monday morning, shooting 12 under par as a team for their first round and they sat in first place, five shots ahead of second place into round two.
Sam Vincent looked like he was going to be the lead man for Iowa State as soon as the day began. He shot three under par on the front nine of round one, and he even recorded an eagle on hole 16. The senior closed out his first round with two bogeys on his last three holes and he sat in fifth place heading into the second round of play.
The New Zealand native closed out the day on fire as he five birdies to close out the day, with only one blemish on his round two scorecard. He currently is positioned tied for first place heading into the final day.
The low numbers continued all around as Frank Lindwall and Lachlan Barker opened the day with two of their best rounds of the season. The junior duo both sat on top of the individual leaderboard after round one.
The second 18 holes was a different story. The pair of Barker and Lindwall shot three over par for their second rounds and they are both tied for ninth heading into the final day tomorrow.
The second half of the day also saw Tripp Kinney make a run at the leaderboard as he carded a two under par on round two, jumping up into a tie for ninth place with his two Cyclone teammates.
Heading into the final round of play Tuesday morning at the Colleton River Collegiate, Iowa State is positioned to have its best finish of the season. It currently two strokes behind first place and it has a commanding lead 10 stroke lead over the third team.
Play was suspended at the end of day one due to darkness, therefore each player will have anywhere from 18-22 holes to play Tuesday morning.
Tuesday will call for challenging playing conditions. There is expected to be a 30 percent chance of rain in the morning with 11 mile per hour winds.
