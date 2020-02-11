The Cyclones began their final round of play at the Lady Puerto Rico Classic far off of the top of the leaderboard, as day three started with the team at +31, tied for 12th place for the tournament.
All six Iowa State golfers had positive moments from their third round, but there were still plenty costly of mistakes. The Cyclones were able to knock down some birdies as they finished with 17 total on the day, which was more than double the amount they recorded on Sunday and Monday combined.
Inversely, Iowa State ended with 32 bogeys and five double bogeys for its final round of the tournament. Ultimately, the Cyclones' up and down round led to them finishing with +10, which was their best round of the tournament. This led to an 11th place overall finish for Coach Christie Martens and her team.
Individually, Liyana Durisic closed out the tournament with her best round of the week. She finished two under par for the day. The freshman recorded five birdies but it also came with six bogeys and one double bogey.
Ruby Chou began Tuesday morning as the highest ranked Cyclone on the individual leaderboard and she would finish the day with the same distinction. Chou shot five over par for the round, which dropped her from tied for 12th place to tied for 28th for the tournament.
Junior Alanna Campbell is struggled to find her rhythm. She finished her final round with 10 total bogeys, one double bogey, and two birdies. This brought her total out to 10 shots over par for the round and 24 over par for the tournament. Campbell's down play continued to hinder the Cyclones' overall success as a team. Her 24 strokes over par were seven more than any other Cyclone and sixth to last out of the whole field.
Iowa State will now look forward to its next competition at the Arizona Wildcat Invitation.
This event will take place March 9th and 10th in Tucson, Arizona. Martens and her team will have just over three weeks of preparation and practice while they will try to improve upon their slow start to the spring.
