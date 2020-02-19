The Cyclones began the final day of the Prestige at PGA West in 11th place and at a score of six over par. They were 21 shots off the leading team Texas, so it was going to be nearly impossible to make a run at the top of the leaderboard. Head Coach Andrew Tank and his team would utilize the opportunity they had to simply improve as a team.
Senior Tripp Kinney began the day tied for 24th on the individual leaderboard at even par for the tournament. He began his third round on fire. The Waukee, Iowa, native recorded an eagle on his second hole of the day, the par four 11th.
Kinney would then go on to record a birdie on three of his next five holes. He went on to finish four under par in his first nine holes and shot all they way up to tied for seventh on the leaderboard.
He cooled off a bit during his final nine, as he finished with only one blemish on his second half scorecard, which was one bogey on his third to last hole. This brought his tournament total to three under par, as he finished tied for 14th on the week.
Outside of Kinney, The Cyclone's third round was all over the place. In the first nine holes, the other four golfers finished a combined six over par. They recorded five total birdies, seven bogeys and two double bogeys.
Iowa State would answer the adversity, while the veteran team closed out the tournament playing some of its best golf of the season. It went on to combine for nine under par on the last nine holes.
After a slow start to the day, where Frank Lindwall shot four over par on his first nine holes. The junior bounced back, spearheading the Cyclones' great finish. He answered with a two under par finish on his last nine. This brought his week long total to plus seven.
Ricky Costello finished the day as the second highest ranked Cyclone golfer for the tournament. After an even par first nine, he closed out with three birdies to bring his total to two under par for the tournament, which left him tied for 17th.
Iowa State's 11 total birdies and two bogeys on the last nine brought its round total to 277 and seven under par. The round total finished tied for the fourth best for any team all week. The round left Iowa State in ninth place for the tournament at one under par, while Texas took home first place at 20 under par.
The Cyclones next tournament will be March 2-3 in Bluffton, South Carolina, for the Colleton River Collegiate.
