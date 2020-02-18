Iowa State's second round of the Prestige at PGA West began at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. It began the day tied for sixth, 11 strokes off of the lead.
Sam Vincent was the first Cyclone to tee off on hole No. 1. The senior went on to have one of his best rounds of the spring season, as he finished one under par for the round dropping his tournament total to plus five.
Frank Lindwall was next for Iowa State to tee off and he did not find the same success as Vincent. Lindwall finished the day three over par. He had four bogeys and was not able to make up many strokes while he finished with only one birdie. The Cedar Rapids, Iowa, native is currently five shots over par for the tournament.
The third Cyclone to begin his day was Tripp Kinney. He would proceed to have an up and down second round. The senior finished one over par on the front nine and he bounced back with four birdies on the back nine. He sits at one-under for the day and even-par for the tournament. He is currently tied for 24th which makes him the highest-ranked Cyclone on the individual leaderboard, only trailing the tournament leader by seven strokes.
The next Iowa State golfer to begin his day was Lachlan Barker. The Australia native seemed like he was going to finish his second round only one shot over par, but he suffered a costly mistake on hole 18 with a triple bogey. Barker finished the day four over par, which puts him five over for the tournament.
Ricky Costello was the final golfer to tee off for Iowa State. He would go on to have a consistent round, as he recorded three bogeys with no birdies on the day. He currently sits tied for 29th heading into the final day of play tomorrow at one over par.
As a team, Iowa State gave back four total strokes on the day, which puts them at six over par for the tournament. The Cyclones are currently positioned in 11th place heading into the third and final day of the tournament Wednesday. Texas is leading the tournament with a score of 14 under par.
Final round coverage will begin at 7:30 a.m. as each Iowa State golfer will be paired with a player from Stanford, LSU and Northwestern. The entire third round will be streamed live on Golfweek.com as part of their College Golf Live platform.
