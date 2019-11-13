The Iowa State golf team picked up two additions to next year's team in Austrian Lukas Pany, and in-state talent Brock Barnhart from Cedar Rapids.
Aside from the distance that separates them, the two came for similar reasons: the facilities and the people. They will look to make an immediate impact on the team as seniors Tripp Kinney and Samuel Vincent will likely be leaving Iowa State at the end of this season.
Pany attended American College in Marbella, Spain. This adds another name to a storied history of Cyclone golf's ability able to recruit from other parts of the world. They currently have two golfers from Australia, one from New Zealand and one from England.
The Cyclones have also had success recruiting within their own state. Native Iowans like Barnhart are also present on the current roster with Kinney from Waukee and Frank Lindwall from Cedar Rapids.
