On Friday, the Georges Niang Golf Outing took place at the Ames Golf and Country Club. Niang opened it up for anyone to register.
This year's outing benefited Friendship Ark Homes. They contribute with adults that have intellectual disabilities and they provide community services and homes. The organization started serving people with disabilities in 2000.
During the event, past and present stars of Iowa State sports came out to the charity event. Matt Campbell, Allen Lazard, Monte Morris and T.J. Otzelberger were some of who were at the event. The voice of the Cyclones, John Walters, was present as well.
In 2017, charity donations went to the Habitat for Humanity, reaching a total of $32,000. In 2018, the charity was Mary Greeley Behavioral Health, gaining $35,720. The Youth Social Services Organization was the charity in 2019 and acquired $61,893.61 in donations. There was no charity event in 2020 due to COVID-19. As of yet, there is no record of what they made in donations at the charity event.
The golf started at 11 a.m. with the check-in beginning at 9 a.m. The day was filled with opportunities to meet Niang, including at 4 p.m., which was social hour. The charity event also had a live auction and a golfer award presentation.
