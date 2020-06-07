Niang summer camp

Former Iowa State men's basketball stand out Georges Niang high fives participants at his fourth annual summer basketball camp at the All Iowa Attack Basketball Facilities on July 28. Niang was a three time All-Big 12 player while at Iowa State.

For the fifth year in a row, former Iowa State men's basketball and current Utah Jazz forward, Georges Niang is hosting a summer basketball camp in Ames.

In a tweet on Saturday, Niang announced the fifth annual Georges Niang Basketball Camp will take place on July 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sports Iowa facility in Ames, Iowa. 

The fifth annual Georges Niang Basketball Camps is open for children in the second grade to teenagers who are going to be seniors in high school. 

Registration for the camp is $125 and each person who registers will receive a free t-shirt.

According to the camp's website, part of the camp's proceeds is going to benefit the Iowa Youth Basketball Foundation. 

