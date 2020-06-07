For the fifth year in a row, former Iowa State men's basketball and current Utah Jazz forward, Georges Niang is hosting a summer basketball camp in Ames.
In a tweet on Saturday, Niang announced the fifth annual Georges Niang Basketball Camp will take place on July 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sports Iowa facility in Ames, Iowa.
The 2020 Georges Niang Camp will take place in Ames on Sunday, July 26th from 9am-4pm at the Sports Iowa facility. There is very limited space available. Register at https://t.co/UznL8Azh5X or submit a refund request… https://t.co/fw1bsv99ce— Georges Niang (@GeorgesNiang20) June 7, 2020
The fifth annual Georges Niang Basketball Camps is open for children in the second grade to teenagers who are going to be seniors in high school.
Registration for the camp is $125 and each person who registers will receive a free t-shirt.
According to the camp's website, part of the camp's proceeds is going to benefit the Iowa Youth Basketball Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.