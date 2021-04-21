Iowa State Athletics announced Wednesday that forward George Conditt will play for Puerto Rico over the summer as the team attempts to qualify for the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
Puerto Rico will compete with Italy, Philippines, Dominican Republic, Senegal and Serbia for one Olympic qualifying spot from June 29 to July 4.
"It is an honor to be chosen to play for this team," Conditt said in the press release by Iowa State Athletics. "The opportunity to represent not only myself, but to represent an entire country, is a great feeling."
Conditt played on Puerto Rico's U18 team, finishing fourth in the 2018 FIBA Americas Championship.
Conditt was a regular rotation piece for the Cyclones in his third season with the team, averaging 2.4 points per game, 3.6 rebounds per game and 0.9 blocks per game.
In the 2019-20 season, Conditt had a career year, averaging 7.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks while starting seven games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.