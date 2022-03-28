As a freshman, he helped his team win the Big 12 Tournament in 2019 and as a senior, he turned into a leader on and off the court and saw his first-year head coach, T.J. Otzelberger, take the Cyclones to the Sweet 16.
Now, George Conditt will forgo his extra year of eligibility granted because of COVID and end his career at Iowa State.
He took to Twitter Monday to break the news and express his gratitude.
Iowa State will always be home! Thank you for an amazing 4 years, I am Forever a Cyclone 🌪 #4out #LoyalSonForeverTrue pic.twitter.com/0TwuxWPiTr— GC4🐺 (@george_conditt) March 28, 2022
Conditt ends his Cyclone career with a Big 12 Tournament title and a trip to the Sweet 16, a trip he and his team made after enduring a 2-22 season that resulted in a coaching change.
In his senior season, the Chicago native averaged 4.9 points and 3.5 rebounds per game, played all 35 games and started 26 of them.
He ends his career with 116 games played in a Cyclone uniform. He sits at fourth all-time with 128 blocks at Iowa State. He was also named to the Academic All-Big 12 Second team in his senior campaign.
