Another Cyclone returns.
One of the final pieces from this past season's Iowa State team yet to announce their fate for next season, Gabe Kalscheur made it official Wednesday in a post to his Twitter saying he would be coming back for year number two in Ames.
Let’s Run it Back 22🎯 pic.twitter.com/LsAtuO7za2— Gabriel Kalscheur (@GabrielKalsche1) May 4, 2022
Kalscheur played in all 35 games for Iowa State this season and started all but the Sweet 16 matchup against Miami, where a lineup error was made and he had to start on the bench for the first 30 seconds.
The Edina, Minnesota, native transferred here with two years left of eligibility after playing his first three collegiate seasons at Minnesota, and now has decided he will use both at Iowa State.
Kalscheur averaged 9.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He shot just 23.5 percent from deep, where he was thought to be a threat when he came to Iowa State initially.
Still, Kalscheur would frequently guard the opposition's best perimeter player and often was successful in doing so. He also poured in 22 points against Wisconsin to carry Iowa State past the Badgers and into the Sweet 16.
Kalscheur joins Aljaz Kunc as the only Cyclones to announce a return, as opposed to a departure to professional basketball or a transfer. Robert Jones and Caleb Grill are the only two without a formal announcement regarding their plans for next season.
