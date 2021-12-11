The Iowa State wrestling team took a break from the dual meet season on Saturday to compete at the UNI Open in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Eight wrestlers in six different weight classes competed for the Cyclones at the annual tournament, with this year's edition featuring over 100 participants from 10 schools.
Redshirt sophomore Caleb Fuessley, redshirt junior Caleb Judge and redshirt senior Ethan Andersen were both the most successful wrestlers for the Cyclones, with each one finishing third in their respective weight classes.
The 125-pound division saw four wrestlers compete in a round-robin format, with Fuessley recording his only win of the day in the final round against Illinois freshman Maximo Renteria (on decision 8-7). Earlier in the tournament, he lost to ninth-ranked Pat McKee of Minnesota (fall 3:13) and Iowa's Drake Ayala (techical fall, 22-7) to finish with four team points.
Judge finished third in the 165-pound weight class after beating teammate Grant Stotts in the playoff match. The two wrestlers were knotted at one apiece after three periods, with Judge securing the victory on tie breakers on an escape with 21 seconds left.
Carter Schmidt finished fifth in the bracket after recording an 11-1 major victory in the playoff match against Iowa freshman Jack McClimon, who competed unattached.
Andersen's path to the bronze medal finish in the heavyweight division saw him clinch the victory in the third place playoff match over North Dakota State's Juan Mora. The Altoona, Iowa, native won the match on decision 7-3 and recorded three takedowns.
Redshirt sophomore Julien Broderson made his season debut in the 174-pound weight class, and ended the afternoon with a fourth place finish. Broderson, who posted a record of 6-7 last season, had a bye in the first round before losing a close match to Northern Iowa junior Pat Schoenfelder 6-4.
From there, Broderson won his next three matches before again losing in the third-place playoff match to Iowa senior Brandon Swafford. Swafford took the match on decision 8-5 after leading the first period 6-2.
Elsewhere for the Cyclones, redshirt senior DeMichael Franklin placed sixth in the 184-pound bracket, while redshirt junior Charlie Klepps went 1-2 on the afternoon and was eliminated after losing to UNI's Ethan Basile 21-6.
Iowa State competes next on Dec. 19 against No. 15 Purdue in Humboldt, Iowa. The match is being held at Humboldt High School and streamed live on ESPN+.
