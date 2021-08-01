As college football preseason award watch list season continues, four Cyclones earned honors. Brock Purdy, Breece Hall, Charlie Kolar and Mike Rose were named to the Walter Camp Award Watch List, which is given to the best player in the nation each year. Additionally, Purdy was named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, honoring the college football player who serves their community the most.
Purdy has been a staple of the Iowa State offense for the last three years, owning just about every quarterback record in the university's history. Career passing yards is one of the few categories Purdy does not lead, but sitting just 517 yards behind Bret Meyer, Purdy is expected to shatter that record in the coming season. Off the field, Purdy has visited hospitals, hosted sports camps, assisted the Boys and Girls Club and Night to Shine and much more.
Running back Hall was named to the watch list after leading the nation in rushing yards with 1,572 to go along with 23 total touchdowns. Hall’s outstanding season was good enough to earn him Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. Hall enters his junior season as one of the best running backs in the nation.
Kolar has certainly made an impact with Iowa State, as he has been named to the First Team All-Big 12 twice and the second team once. Kolar led the Big 12 in receptions, yards and touchdowns with 44, 591 and seven, respectively. Kolar was the only unanimous preseason All-Big 12 team selection ahead of the upcoming season.
Rose has solidified himself as one of the best defensive players in the nation. Rose recorded 96 total tackles, 6.5 sacks and five interceptions last season. His on-field performance was good enough to land him the 2020 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Award. One of Rose’s biggest on-field impacts is his availability, starting in 38 consecutive games for Iowa State.
The downpour of recognition for Iowa State football players continues as the team is just over a month away from the first game.
