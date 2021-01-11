Iowa State men's basketball announced Monday that freshman forward Xavier Foster would miss the rest of the season after opting to have surgery on his right foot.
According to the press release, the injury was suffered in high school and has hampered Foster in his first season with the Cyclones.
"Xavier has battled this injury for a while now and we fully support his decision to have surgery," Head Coach Steve Prohm said in a statement. "He tried to play through it, but it became clear that the best thing for his future was to have surgery and work toward getting healthy."
Iowa State has lost its last three games and Foster has only seen the floor in one of those, for a brief four-minute stint against No. 4 Texas.
The Cyclones will turn to redshirt senior forward Solomon Young and junior forward George Conditt to continue to fill the post role in Foster's absence.
