Former Iowa State standout wide receiver Hakeem Butler was released by the Arizona Cardinals and defensive end Matt Leo was waived by the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday.
The announcements were made on social media as Butler was among four players that were released by the Cardinals and Matt Leo was one of three players that were waived by the Eagles.
We have released DL Miles Brown, WR Hakeem Butler, OL Sam Jones and P Ryan Winslow.We have also waived/injured OL Brett Toth.— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 4, 2020
#Eagles have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/4xMIqhQqQD— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 4, 2020
Butler was selected in the fourth round with the 103rd overall pick by the Cardinals in the 2019 NFL draft, however he spent his entire rookie season on the injured reserve list after suffering a broken hand in the preseason. Only a year later, Butler is no longer with the team that originally drafted him.
During his time at Iowa State, Butler recorded 110 receptions, 2,149 yards and 18 touchdowns in 34 games played, including his big junior season where he recorded 60 receptions, 1,318 yards and nine touchdowns.
Leo joined the Eagles as a part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program earlier in 2020, but didn’t manage to stick with Philadelphia for long after being in the recent wave of players that were waived and released by the Eagles.
During his time at Iowa State, Leo played two seasons after medically redshirting the 2017 season right after he transferred to Iowa State from Arizona Western Community College. Leo recorded a career 33 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks in his two seasons of play at Iowa State.
For Butler, at only 24 years old and coming off a team that’s deep at the receiver position, especially after adding All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason, Butler still has a very good chance at finding his way onto another NFL team.
For Leo, being 28 years old may stray some teams that are looking for younger talent away, but there’s still a possibility of another team giving Leo a chance.
