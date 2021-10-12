Former Cyclone golfer Prima Thammaraks won her first career tournament on the Symetra Tour on Sunday in Daytona Beach, Florida.
The Bangkok, Thailand native, the same place current Cyclone golfer Taglao Jeeravivitaporn grew up, shot 69-63-69-65 to finish -22 in the four rounds in the Symetra Tour Championship. The Symetra Tour acts as the official qualifying tour for the LPGA Tour. Thammaraks edged out Americans Casey Danielson and Vicky Hurst by two and four strokes for the victory. The tournament win landed Thammaraks $37,500 in prize money.
Thammaraks golfed for Iowa State from 2010-2014 and enjoyed quite the illustrious career. In her time as a Cyclone, she was three-time First-Team Academic All-Big 12, 2013-14 Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year for women’s golf, All-Big 12 as a freshman in 2010-11, and has the fifth most career rounds played in Cyclone history with 124. Thammaraks joined early 2000s golfer Beth Bader as the only Cyclone women’s golfers to be on the LPGA Tour.
