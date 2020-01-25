Iowa State football will now be searching for a new backup quarterback, as sophomore quarterback Re-al Mitchell announced Saturday morning he will be leaving Iowa State and entering the transfer portal.
Mitchell announced his decision on his Twitter early Saturday, saying he wants to go to a program and community to impact it in a positive way.
Excited to see where the Lord leads me🙏🏽.“Yet not I, but through Christ in me.”God Bless. pic.twitter.com/kCguW7PYdB— Re-al Mitchell (@6god_mitchell) January 25, 2020
Mitchell had a total of 11 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown while passing for 14 yards and a touchdown in his two-year career as a Cyclone, but with Brock Purdy taking control of the starting job, playing time became less and less frequent for Mitchell.
Blake Clark, Devin Larsen, Aidan Bouman and Hunter Dekkers are the only other quarterbacks on the roster for the Cyclones heading into next season.
