Rest easy Cyclone fans, Matt Campbell is staying in Ames for the long haul. The three-time Big 12 Coach of the Year agreed to a new eight-year contract with Iowa State, according to a release from Iowa State football Monday.
The new contract extends Campbell's current contract by three years and now runs through Dec. 31, 2028.
“I am extremely thankful to our President, Dr. [Wendy] Wintersteen and our Athletic Director, Jamie Pollard, for supporting our staff and program,” Matt Campbell said in the release Monday. “The University has made a terrific commitment to Cyclone football and I’m thrilled to continue to move this program forward.”
Campbell will be entering his sixth season in Ames for the 2021 season after leading Iowa State football to one of the most successful seasons in school history in 2020. The Cyclones made it to their first-ever Big 12 Championship Game and won the program's first-ever New Year's Six Bowl in a 34-17 victory against Oregon in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl.
According to the release, the Iowa State Athletic Department has agreed to offer Campbell $3 million for "staff salary enhancements" over the next three years.
“Coach Campbell has always put investments in his student-athletes and football staff before his own personal gains,” Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard said in the release. “That is the essence of servant leadership and is what makes Coach Campbell so successful.”
The financial terms of Campbell’s new contract will be announced at a later date, according to the release.
