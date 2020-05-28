Iowa State has now signed its 14th recruit in the class of 2021, with the signing of three-star recruit defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim announced his decision to commit to Iowa State.
Onyedim announced his commitment in a tweet on Thursday.
ALL PRAISE TO THE MOST HIGH!COMMITTED!🟡🔴🌪 pic.twitter.com/GSDHgLLG5U— Tyler Onyedim❗️ (@TheRealTyler34) May 28, 2020
Onyedim, a 6-4 277 pound prospect, earned a spot on all-District 10-5A first team in his junior season at Foster High School in Richmond, Texas.
He has offers from 18 schools, including Boston College, Colorado State, Florida International, Hawaii and Nevada.
Onyedim is listed as the 78th defensive tackle in the nation and the 217th best recruit out of Texas in the 2021 recruiting class. Iowa State has signed two defensive tackles in 2021, Onyedim and Howard Brown, who is the 49th best defensive tackle in the 2021 recruiting class according to 247sports.
Iowa State's 2021 recruiting class (14 signees) is currently ranked as the 27th best in the nation and third amongst Big 12 teams, behind Baylor at 20th in the nation and Texas at 14th in the nation.
