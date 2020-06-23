According to documents the Des Moines Register obtained through the Iowa Freedom of Information Act, Iowa State football Head Coach Matt Campbell's salary will be cut by $497,124 from July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021, to help cover the athletic department's temporary salary cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
$350,000 of the $497,124 will come from his $3.5 million yearly salary (through 2020) and "$147,000 to offset some of the reduction from an assistant coach salary pool."
Back in April, many coaches and athletic staff had their salary's cut because of COVID-19 losses.
The Register also stated "The Register obtained Tuesday afternoon, including details of a contract amendment Campbell signed in January."
In December, it was reported Campbell's contract through 2025 would pay him $3.5 million a year and had a $6 million buyout if he took a different head coaching job elsewhere.
It is unknown how much the assistant coaches that were paid a total of $5 million last season have had in pay cuts.
The Des Moines Register's Tuesday article says, "the recently obtained amendment includes previously unreported bonuses of $250,000 if Iowa State wins at least eight regular-season games, and $500,000 for nine or more regular-season victories."
