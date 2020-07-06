Iowa State football has landed a junior college recruit for the class of 2021 with Ben Langston.
Langston announced his commitment to the program on Twitter on Sunday.
"In Gods perfect timing, I would like to announce that I have committed to play Football at Iowa State University," Langston wrote. "Thanks to all my friends, family and coaches who have pushed me to be better and encouraged me through this journey!! Excited is an understatement."
Langston is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound safety and played for Blinn College in 2019.
According to 247Sports, Langston finished the season with 52 total tackles, three tackles for loss and four interceptions. He is currently unranked and chose Iowa State over Missouri and a preferred walk-on offer from Utah.
Langston is the 15th recruit in the class of 2021 for Iowa State football.
