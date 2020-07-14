Iowa State football has added a three-star recruit to their class of 2021 roster with Jayden Gray.
Gray announced his commitment to the program on Twitter on Tuesday morning.
"Today marks the beginning of a new journey in my career!" Gray said. "With much prayer and support from my family, I am ready to take on this new path! With all of this being said, I am excited to announce my commitment to Iowa State University! GO CYCLONES!!"
Gray is a 6-foot-3, 235-pound defensive end and chose Iowa State over offers from Northwestern and Virginia Tech, among others.
According to 247sports, in 2019, Gray had 54 tackles, eight sacks and one forced fumble.
He had previously committed to North Texas but decommitted in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.