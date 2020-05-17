On Sunday, the Iowa State Cyclones signed its 13th recruit in the 2021 recruiting class, safety Beau Freyler according to his Twitter account.
Freyler, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound three-star recruit from Colorado Spring, Colorado, is 13th best recruit from Colorado and 125th safety in the country, according to 247sports.com.
Freyler chose Iowa State over 22 other schools including Arizona, Kansas State, Nebraska, Washington State and Wisconsin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.