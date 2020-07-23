Iowa State junior quarterback Brock Purdy was named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list Thursday.
The award "exists to honor college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society, and inspire greater service in the world," according to the watch list announcement.
There are 114 players on the watch list, a record since the award first started in 2015.
"It is so inspiring to see this record number of athletes being submitted for the award," said Danny Wuerffel, whom the award is named after, in the announcement. "These young men truly represent college football's most impactful community service leaders. We are proud to honor them."
During his career as a Cyclone, Purdy has accumulated "nearly 25 hours of work with the Tailgate Tour, FCA Upward Sports Camp, Victory Day, hospital visits, Boys and Girls Club and Night to Shine," according to the Cyclones press release.
Purdy also made the Big 12 Academic All-Rookie Team in 2018 and earned First-Team Academic All-Big 12 in 2019. He is currently majoring in pre-business, according to his Cyclone profile.
In 2019, Purdy set school season records in passing yardage with 3,982 yards, total offense with 4,231 yards, passing touchdowns with 27, completions with 312, touchdowns responsible with 35 and 300-yard passing games with six.
Finalists for the award will be announced Nov. 23 and the winner will be announced Dec. 8 at the National Football Foundation's event in New York City. The presentation of the award will take place Feb. 19 at the 52nd All Sports Association Awards Banquet in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.