Iowa State junior quarterback Brock Purdy is on the Davey O'Brien Award watch list, heading into the 2020 season.
Congrats to @brockpurdy13 on making the @daveyobrien Award Watch List. 🌪️🚨🌪️ pic.twitter.com/bvFEUmqYZW— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) July 14, 2020
The Davey O'Brien Award is presented to the NCAA's best quarterback at the end of each season.
Purdy is one of 30 quarterbacks from the 130 NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) to make the list, it was announced on Tuesday.
He was a semifinalist for the award last season.
Purdy has thrown for 6,232 passing yards, 43 touchdowns and 16 interceptions while completing 65.8 percent of his passes in his two-year collegiate career at Iowa State.
He rushed for 557 yards and 13 touchdowns in his career.
Last season he broke the Iowa State single season record for passing yards (3,982), total offense (4,231), passing touchdowns (27), total touchdowns (35) and completions (312).
Purdy led the Big 12 in passing yards per game with 306.9 which was also fourth-best in the NCAA.
The winner of the 2019 Davey O'Brien Award was LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who also won the Heisman Trophy—college football's highest individual award—and was the number one overall draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, after leading LSU to a national championship victory.
