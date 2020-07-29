Big 12 Virtual Media Day will now be aired on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ on Monday, the Big 12 announced Wednesday.
Live coverage, presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors, is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Central Standard Time.
Included in the media day will be "head coaches' media sessions, videos from Big 12 spirit groups and a fan question for each coach," according to the announcement.
There will be two simultaneous streams on Big 12 Now, one for the head coaches' Q&A media sessions and one that will have each Big 12 coach speaking with ESPN reporters Anish Shroff, Rod Gilmore and Dusty Dvoracek in one-on-one interviews.
There will also be player interviews done by Big 12 Digital Correspondent Morgan Uber.
Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby will start the event at 9 a.m. and head coaches' sessions will begin at 10 a.m. The morning session will include West Virginia, Baylor, Iowa State, Texas Tech and Oklahoma.
At 12:30, Greg Burks, Big 12 liaison to officials, will start the afternoon and be followed by the Oklahoma State, Kansas, TCU, Kansas State and Texas head coaches.
Listeners can also follow along on the Big 12's SiriusXM channel, 375, and its ESPNU channel, 84.
This will be the first year Academy Sports + Outdoors sponsors the Big 12 Football Media Day as part of its partnership with the Big 12 announced in March.
The Big 12 Virtual Media Days were originally supposed to take place in late June, then late July, but were moved back yet again, due to changes COVID-19 has been causing around the country.
