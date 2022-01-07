Eyioma Uwazurike, a program stalwart for Iowa State over the past five seasons, has declared for the NFL Draft.
The 6-foot-6, 320-pound defensive lineman put together five solid seasons for the Cyclones, plugging up the run and steadily increasing his pass-rushing ability as his career went on.
Uwazurike, a Detroit, Mich., native, put together his best season as a Cyclone for last in 2021. Uwazurike earned his first All-Big 12 First Team selection in 2021, ranking fourth in the Big 12 in sacks (9), good for the second-best total in school history.
He set a career-high in tackles (42) and tackles for loss (12.5). Uwazurike had six sacks combined in his previous four seasons.
With his Cyclone career officially finished, Uwazurike ranks second in career tackles for loss (34.5) in Iowa State program history.
Uwazurike, who started 46 games as a Cyclone, is also tied for sixth on Iowa State's career sack list with with 15.
Dane Brugler, a NFL Draft analyst for The Athletic, ranked Uwazurike as the 15th best interior defensive lineman in the potential 2022 NFL Draft class back in December.
