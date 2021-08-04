Former Iowa State football player Nicholas Kron has been charged with assault causing bodily injury after a fight with Iowa basketball star Jordan Bohannon in May.
Kron, 29, turned himself in to police Saturday at Johnson County Jail where he was granted his release about 20 minutes later. The incident took place outside of a bar in Iowa City on May 23.
According to police, Kron punched Bohannon three times in the head after an argument broke out. Bohannon filed a lawsuit against Kron a few days later after he suffered a severe head injury from the assault and was taken to the hospital.
Kron played defensive line for the Cyclones from 2010-13, making 19 tackles in his Cyclone career. Meanwhile, Bohannon is expected to return to the Hawkeyes for his sixth season, using his COVID-19 year student-athletes were granted. He is Iowa's career leader in a slew of statistics, including assists (639), games played (143) and 3-pointers made (364).
