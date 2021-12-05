It started with a handshake and ended in a scuffle Sunday evening when the No. 1 Iowa and No. 13 Iowa State wrestling teams met for the annual Cy-Hawk matchup at Hilton Coliseum. The Hawkeyes proved victorious over the Cyclones 22-11, winning six of the ten bouts contested.
Iowa State's four victories in the 125, 157, 184 and 197-pound divisions were all won by decision. The quartet of Kysen Terukina, David Carr, Marcus Coleman and Yonger Bastida each recorded at least two points for the Cyclones, respectively. In the other six matchups, the average margin of victory for the Hawkeyes was five points.
"That's a really young Iowa State team right there, and liked how we fought," Head Coach Kevin Dresser said on the matchup afterward, "The other side doesn't like to see this side doing what we're doing, and so that's probably why things ended the way they did."
Iowa was able to earn two victories by major decision, as senior Jaydin Eierman, who is currently ranked second in the country, beat No. 19, Zach Redding, 15-7 in the 141-pound division. Top-ranked Alex Marinelli was able to get the better of Cyclone junior Grant Stotts by a score of 16-5. Both matches resulted in four points for the Hawkeyes.
Reigning NCAA Champion David Carr brought the Hilton Coliseum crowd to life when he won his matchup against No. 8 Kaleb Young in the 157-pound division. The Perry, Ohio native won 6-2 by decision after a takedown with less than a minute left resulted in a standing ovation from Cyclone fans.
Carr spoke of the atmosphere in the matchup by saying, "It was crazy. Every year, the Cy-Hawk dual is crazy; there's always something unpredictable that happens. So many fans, so many people passionate about wrestling, and it's special."
Perhaps the best matchup of the night was in the 197-pound weight class, where sophomore Yonger Bastida produced a major upset over Iowa junior Jacob Warner, who came into the matchup ranked third in the country.
Bastida, who moved to the United States a little over a year ago and had little experience of collegiate folk-style wrestling, defeated Warner 4-3 by decision after leading the match 2-1 after the first period.
Tied up at 2-2 after an escape, Bastida was finally able to get his opponent onto the mat for a two-point takedown that once again made the Hilton Coliseum crowd come alive. He hung on in the final seconds for the win but was redacted a team point after he threw his headgear in celebration.
"I'm so proud of Yonger Bastida," Dresser said. "He's been over in the states [for] about 54 weeks now. [He] did not speak English, did not know one folk-style rule. We forgot to teach him the rule about spiking your head gear, we'll teach him that Monday."
"I turned my head, so I didn't see him spike it, but I promise you that he didn't spike it to be disrespectful, the guy just doesn't know the rule. Going forward, I think we've got a pretty special guy."
The final matchup in the heavyweight division between No. 7 Tony Cassioppi and No. 29 Sam Schuyler seemed to be going towards another major decision for the Hawkeyes, but Schuyler's fifth and final stalling call resulted in a disqualification and six points for Iowa.
From there, the altercation discussed earlier followed, as both teams' coaching staffs started to argue before the squads also got involved. The Iowa bench was penalized and redacted a team point for unsportsmanlike conduct.
"As we go forward, this was a big step for them," Dresser said on the overall performance. "You've got the defending national champions, the number-one ranked team in the nation, it easy to bow down real quick, and I don't think we bowed down."
Iowa State next takes to the mat Dec. 11 at the UNI Open in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
