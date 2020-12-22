The Iowa State Cyclones earned yet another blow out win this season as they defeated Drake University 85-67. The Cyclones record now improves to 6-3 (2-0 Big 12) after this huge win to begin their Christmas break.
The Cyclones started fast from the get-go. Iowa State was able to jump off to a quick lead thanks to their most efficient first quarter this season. It seemed as if every shot was going in as the Cyclones shot 11-14 from the field including 5-6 from three point range.
By the end of the first half the Cyclones were able to break down the Bulldogs 2-3 zone defense and lead 54-34. The three ball was instrumental for the Cyclones as they shot 69% from deep with multiple players contributing in the scoring department.
Freshman Emily Ryan was a big part of the Cyclones' performance against the Bulldogs as she recorded a career high in points and her first collegiate double-double. Ryan finished the game with 20 points and 13 assists and was crucial to Tuesday's win.
Ryan has been exceptional so far this season leading the team in assists and becoming more comfortable in the Cyclones system. Ryan this season averages around six assists per game and around four points per game as well. She was on fire from three having gone 4-6 from deep as the Cyclones overall had a great night from beyond the arc.
In addition to Ryan's scoring, four more Cyclones earned themselves double digits in scoring. Senior Kristin Scott finished with 13 points, junior Ashley Joens with 17, freshman Aubrey Joens with 11 and sophomore Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw finished with 14 in her second game back this season.
This sort of contribution is what helped propel the Cyclones to their blow out win against Kansas State which finished 85-67.
The second half saw more of the same efficient shooting from the Cyclones as they kept shooting the three ball and drilling it. The Cyclones finished with 17 three pointers made which is a game high for this season.
The Cyclones are now 6-3 overall heading into Big 12 play as they will face Texas after the Christmas break. That game will take place on Sunday, January 2nd with tip-off scheduled at 2 p.m. available to watch on ESPN2.
