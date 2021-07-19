Iowa State wrestling head coach Kevin Dresser has received an extension through June of 2026 as announced by Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard on Monday afternoon.
Through four seasons with Iowa State, Dresser holds a record of 37-22, with a record of 197-73 including his years with Virginia Tech. Dresser also won the National Wrestling Coaches’ Association Coach of the Year award in 2019, adding a highly coveted accolade to an already strong résumé.
Last season the team finished in a tie for 13th at the NCAA Championships, with David Carr becoming a national champion. The program’s success has led the athletics department to grant Dresser the extension.
Jamie Pollard displayed his excitement through an official release on Monday afternoon.
"We are thrilled to know Coach Dresser will be leading our wrestling program for another five years.” Pollard continued, "Coach Dresser has restored the excitement in our wrestling program with his tenacity and relentless energy. He has surrounded himself with outstanding assistant coaches who share his vision for the future of our wrestling program. I look forward to continuing to help them achieve their goals."
Coach Dresser was appreciative of the opportunity to continue to work with the Iowa State players and staff.
"I am very excited for my staff and this team moving forward. The extension is a testament to the hard work of this staff and our team. There is much more to accomplish and we are all excited to watch this program continue to grow and succeed. Thank you again to Jamie and all of those in our athletics department who have made these first four years so productive."
The financial structure of the contract is yet to be announced.
