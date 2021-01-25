In its first game back after missing four postponed games, Iowa State fell to Oklahoma State 81-60 on Monday with seven players missing due to health and safety protocols.
The Cyclones were missing four of their usual starters (Solomon Young, Tre Jackson, Jalen Coleman-Lands and Javan Johnson), two walk-ons (Carter Boothe and Nate Schuster) and freshman Xavier Foster who is recovering from a foot injury.
Oklahoma State exploited the shorthanded Cyclones, especially their post presence as Iowa State only had junior George Conditt available among it's three post players.
Iowa State got off to a hot start, going up 13-2, forcing four turnovers and holding Oklahoma State to 1-5 shooting.
The Cowboys forced Conditt into two early fouls, leaving him out for the final 13:41 of the first half. It was all Oklahoma State for those minutes with the Cowboys at one point going on a 12-0 run.
The Cowboys finished the first half up 41-31, leading the Cyclones 28-11 in the rebound department.
The second half was similar as the Cyclones kept it close for most of the period, but Cowboys ran away with it at the end.
The Cowboys were shorthanded as well, missing their leading scorer in freshman Cade Cunningham.
The leading scorers for Iowa State in the game were guards Rasir Bolton and Tyler Harris with 19 and 18 points respectively.
Oklahoma State was led by guard Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe who had 22 points on 11-17 shooting.
The Cyclones will look to end their losing streak Saturday against Mississippi State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.