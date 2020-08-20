The NBA Draft Lottery was held Thursday night to determine which team would take home the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. The Minnesota Timberwolves earned that honor, but for Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton, it also gave a clearer picture of where he might go in the draft come Oct. 16.
Here's how I think draft night will turn out for the lottery teams:
1. Minnesota Timberwolves, Shooting Guard Anthony Edwards
It's fair to assume the Timberwolves will not take any risks too big with the first overall pick and with the other two likely contenders being LaMelo Ball, who never played at the collegiate level, and James Wiseman, who only enjoyed a cup of tea in college basketball, the Wolves would be wise to play it safe.
2. Golden State Warriors, Center James Wiseman
This one feels obvious. The Warriors have a ton of depth in the backcourt and James Wiseman is a beast in the paint. The Warriors and Wiseman feel like a perfect pairing.
3. Charlotte Hornets, Point Guard LaMelo Ball
The Hornets have been missing electric point guard play since Kemba Walker joined the Boston Celtics, so the third Ball brother could be just what they need.
4. Chicago Bulls, Power Forward Obi Toppin
Toppin burst onto the scene last season and the Bulls would be a good fit as a team that seems to finally have some sort of an answer at guard with Coby White and Zach LaVine.
5. Cleveland Cavaliers, Point Guard Killian Hayes
Hayes could be the first international prospect that comes off the board and the Cavaliers have been desperately looking for their point guard of the future. The last two picks haven't been great, so do they go for it three years in a row?
6. Atlanta Hawks, Shooting Guard Devin Vassell
The Hawks are a team in a unique position as they aren't horribly in need of any position that isn't filled with youth or talent, but a shooter and defensive stopper alongside Trae Young could be the answer here.
7. Detroit Pistons, Point Guard Tyrese Haliburton
The Iowa State star gets a weird draft where many of the top teams may not be looking for point guards, but one team that still needs a long-term solution at the position is the Detroit Pistons. Haliburton could be an immediate starter for Detroit.
8. New York Knicks, Point Guard Cole Anthony
The North Carolina Tar Heel impressed right away in college but quickly lost his hot start due to inefficiency. This could be a reach pick, but the Knicks need a playmaker.
9. Washington Wizards, Small Forward Deni Avdija
The Wizards, for now, don't have an issue at guard. That could change quickly, but there aren't many great guards left in the draft to choose from here. They could go with the small forward from Israel.
10. Phoenix Suns, Power Forward Onyeka Okongwu
The needs for the Suns fall at point guard and alongside Deandre Ayton in the paint. A big power forward with a high defensive IQ would do the trick.
11. San Antonio Spurs, Shooting Guard Aaron Nesmith
The Spurs need to bolster their guard depth and Nesmith can knock it down from deep and isn't too shabby on the defensive end.
12. Sacramento Kings, Power Forward Precious Achiuwa
The Kings would get a high risk, high reward guy if they went with Achiuwa here, but it also fills a positional need as their interior needs some depth.
13. New Orleans Pelicans, Shooting Guard Jahmi'us Ramsey
Ramsey impressed in college last season with a strong potential to score and a high IQ that makes him seem older than his age. The Pelicans could improve on a sneaky solid backcourt with the addition of Ramsey.
14. Boston Celtics, Small Forward Saddiq Bey
Bey is a long, defensive player who excels as a perimeter shooter and has a high floor as a role player on a contending team. He fits perfectly with what the Celtics are lacking off the bench.
