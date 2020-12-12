The Iowa State Cyclones (3-3, 1-0 Big 12) earned themselves a bounce back win against an undefeated North Dakota State team after Iowa State's devastating last minute loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes. This 85-64 win snaps a two game losing streak for the Cyclones as they look forward to their match-up against the University of Northern Iowa.
This win comes off of the back of a career high for freshman guard Lexi Donarski as she looked very comfortable on the floor doing it all for the Cyclones. Donarksi scored 25 points, going 10-19 shooting, dished out three assists and grabbed herself seven rebounds.
The game started off very back and forth as both teams were able to convert their shots on their respective ends of the floor. It wasn't until the end of the first quarter that the Cyclones started to get some stops on defense and built up a nine point lead to end the quarter.
The second quarter saw more of the same from the Cyclones on defense as they were able to prevent North Dakota from scoring and break out in transition. The Cyclones put up 22 points off of turnovers by the end of the first half and were able to contain North Dakota’s three point shooting.
North Dakota came into this game averaging just around 11 three pointers per game but, by the half the Cyclones held them to just one.
The Cyclones defense and ability to push the ball in transition helped them break out to a 25 point lead heading into the fourth quarter and they never took their foot off of the gas.
A huge game from Donarski saw the Cyclones win comfortably against the North Dakota Bison and gives them momentum headed into their next game.
This 21 point win sets up the Cyclones for their next match-up on Tuesday against the Northern Iowa Panthers.
That game will tip-off at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Cedar Falls, Iowa, as the Cyclones look to improve their record to above .500.
