The Iowa State diving team is currently tied for fourth place with the TCU Horned Frogs with 491 points and only four points behind West Virginia who is in third places.
Michelle Schlossmacher Smith earned another spot in the finals for the second consecutive night.
Schlossmacher Smith competed on the one-meter dive after her great performance in the prelims to earn her second-career medal, and both in this year's Big 12 championship, Schlossmacher Smith scored a 264.45 to take the seventh places in the finals.
Schlossmacher Smith just kept control of the springboard as she competed in the finals as she placed eighth, Schlossmacher Smith posted an overall score of 265.70 with an average round score of 44.28. With that Schlossmacher Smith got her 11th zone qualifying score of the season.
The other three Cyclone divers also competed in the consolation 1m finals. Jayna Misra captured 13th with a overall score of 250.40. Joscelyn Buss 14th placed 224.40, and Jessica Coffin 16th placed 171.85.
Wednesday is the final day of the Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.