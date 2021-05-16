The Iowa State track and field team wrapped up the Big 12 Outdoor Championships on Sunday in pouring rain at the R.V. Christian Track in Manhattan, Kansas. The Cyclone men ended up finishing as runner-up to Texas in the men's standings with 144 total points while the women finished eighth with 57 points.
Junior distance runner Wesley Kiptoo ended the weekend on a historic note, taking the men's 5,000-meter title in yet another meet record time of 13:29.92 to beat the previous record by over 20 seconds. With that victory, Kiptoo became the first man in Big 12 history to win the 5,000-meter, 10,000-meter and 3,000-meter steeplechase titles at a single championship meet as well as collect the High Point award.
Junior Thomas Pollard was the next Cyclone to finish, placing third in 13:46.02, and freshman Ezekiel Kibichii rounded out Iowa State's scoring by placing fifth in a time of 13:51.90.
Senior Cailie Logue also capped a successful weekend, taking the women's 5,000-meter title by breaking the facility record in a time of 15:56.20. The win was Logue's 10th Big 12 title on both the track and cross country course, as she added the victory to her 10,000-meter title from Saturday. Fellow senior Abby Caldwell finished fifth with a new collegiate-best time of 16:40.62, and junior Winrose Chesang closed out the Cyclones' scoring by placing eighth in 16:51.50.
Elsewhere for the Cyclone distance runners, senior Festus Lagat finished a close second in the men's 1,500-meter, just losing out the top spot to Texas freshman Yusuf Bizimana by 0.10 seconds in a time of 3:44.97, with junior Nehemia Too finishing fifth in 3:47.28. The Cyclones collected another point in the women's 1,500-meter through freshman Madelynn Hill, who secured a podium spot with an eighth-place finish in 4:32.68.
Junior Alexander Lomong lost out to Bizimana in the 800-meter in another close finish, recording a time of 1:47.69 for a season best. Junior Daniel Nixon followed close behind Lomong with a third-place finish in a time of 1:48.01, while senior Roshon Roomes and sophomore Jason Gomez rounded out the Cyclones' scoring with times of 1:49.00 and 2:20.60, respectively.
In the 110-meter hurdles, senior Mason Weh added 8 points for the Iowa State men by finishing second to Baylor junior Deshaun Jones in a time of 14.04 seconds. Fellow senior Eric Fogltanz collected another medal for the Cyclones with a third-place finish in the 400-meter hurdles in a season-best time of 51.04 seconds.
In the field events, freshman Kevin Sakson was the lone point winner for the Cyclones, as he placed second in the men's discus throw with a best throw of 55.01 meters on his first attempt of the competition to post 8 more points for Iowa State. The Cyclones closed out the meet with a pair of seventh-place finishes in the men's and women's 4x400-meter relays in times of 3:07.38 and 3:40.86, respectively.
Iowa State will next participate in the NCAA West Preliminaries from May 26 to 29 in College Station, Texas.
