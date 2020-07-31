Former Iowa State guard Diante Garrett has found a new team to play for.
Early Friday morning, Garrett signed with Promitheas Patra BC in Patras, Greece.
Promitheas Patra BC is a member of the Greek League and compete in the EuroCup, the second-highest level league in Europe.
In the 2019-20 season, Promitheas Patra finished fourth out of 14 in the Greek League with a 12-7 record, finished runner-up in the Greek Cup and advanced to the top 16 of the EuroCup season before it was cancelled due to COVID-19.
Garrett spent two years in the NBA, one with the Phoenix Suns in 2012-13 season and one with the Utah Jazz in the 2013-14 season, averaging 3.2 points in his NBA career.
Overseas, Garrett has played for four teams, JSF Nanterre (France) in the 2011-12 and KK Zagreb (Croatia) for a portion of the 2011-12 season, before making in the NBA and D-League from 2012-15.
Then Garrett Maccabi Ashdod in Israel for the 2015-16 season, Alvark Tokyo (Japan) for the 2016-17 season, Auxilium Pallacanestro Torino in Italy for the 2017-18 and Tofas in the 2018-19 season in Turkey.
For Tofas in the 2018-19 season, Garrett averaged 16.5 points per game and 6.2 while grabbing three rebounds per game and shooting 57.8 percent from the floor according to basketball.usbasket.com.
At Iowa State (2007-11), Garrett averaged 10.7 points per game and 4.8 assists per game.
Garrett was a All-Big 12 AP and Coaches Team after the 2010-11 season, after averaging 17.3 points and 6.1 assists per game in that season.
With FIAT Torino, in the 2017-18 season Garrett won a championship as the team won the Italian Cup.
