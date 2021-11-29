After outscoring opponents 244-189 and running the gauntlet to a Gulf Coast Showcase championship victory, the Iowa State Cyclones have moved down a spot to No. 14 in the AP Top 25.
Ashley Joens was named tournament MVP, averaging 21 points and over 11 rebounds-per-game. Lexi Donarski was also selected to the All-Tournament team.
It’s a bit of a surprise that the Cyclones went down in the poll after such an impressive week, but it’s early in the season and Head Coach Bill Fennelly and his players have maintained that outside noise doesn’t mean much to them.
Sitting at 7-0 on the season, Iowa State’s next matchup comes on Thursday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, against LSU in the Big 12/SEC challenge. Kim Mulkey, formerly the long time Baylor head coach, is in her first season at the helm for the Tigers.
