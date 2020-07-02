The first basketball tournament in the United States since COVID-19 caused the cancellation of NCAA conference tournaments and the NBA season features a former Cyclone playing in it.
Former Iowa State guard DeAndre Kane is set to play in The Basketball Tournament for the Overseas Elite team, who are the two-seed out of the 24 teams in the field.
The Basketball Tournament starts Saturday and concludes July 14.
Overseas Elite will play 3 p.m. July 9 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, against the winner of the 18th-seeded team, Power of the Paw (Clemson University Alumni team) and the 15th-seeded team, Armored Athlete.
Power of the Paw and Armored Athlete play each other 8 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2.
The Basketball Tournament is a yearly 5-on-5 single-elimination tournament where the winner takes home a million dollar grand prize.
Normally the tournament features 64 teams split up into eight regional sites where games would be played.
However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament field was cut to 24 teams and all matchups will take place in Columbus, Ohio.
All games in the tournament will be broadcasted on ESPN or ESPN2.
Kane has played for the Overseas Elite team since 2016 and has won three tournament titles with the team.
In last year's semifinal, Carmen's Crew, an Ohio State basketball alumni team, handed Overseas Elite its first-ever loss in the tournament en route to winning the tournament title.
Carmen's Crew is the number-one seed in the tournament.
Overseas Elite has a 29-1 record since joining the tournament in 2015. It has won four out of the six tournament titles.
The Overseas Elite team features players who've spent the majority of their professional careers playing basketball outside the United States.
There are two players who are an exception to this, however, seven-time NBA All-Star Joe Johnson, who played in the NBA from 2001-2018 and Jarrett Jack, who has played in the NBA for 13 seasons.
Since graduating from Iowa State in 2014, Kane has spent his career playing over in Europe and the Middle East.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the season, Kane was playing for Peristeri in the Greek Basket League.
Kane played in two games for it, averaging 8.5 points per game.
In his six-year professional career, Kane has averaged 9.5 points per game on 47 percent shooting from the floor, while grabbing 4.7 rebounds and dishing out 2.7 assists in 26.2 minutes per game.
In his lone season at Iowa State (2013-14), Kane averaged 17.1 points per game on 48.3 percent shooting from the floor and 39.8 shooting from beyond the 3-point line while averaging 6.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists a game.
Kane earned a spot on the All-Big 12 First Team (Coaches and Media), as well as a spot on Bleacher Report's, NBCSports' and USA Today's All-America Third Team for the 2013-14 season. He also was the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and Bleacher Report's Newcomer of the Year.
Kane helped Iowa State win the 2014 Big 12 Tournament Championship and earned the tournament's Most Valuable Player award.
He also hit a game-winning bucket in the 2014 NCAA Tournament against the sixth-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels that propelled Iowa State to the Sweet 16 round.
