It was the Iowa State track and field men's mid distance crew that saw multiple personal records Saturday.
The Cyclones had five runners go sub 1:52, and out of those five runners, four recorded new personal bests.
Seniors Festus Lagat and Rashon Roomes both moved into the NCAA top-10 in the 800-meter as well.
Lagat would finish second overall at the Hayward Premier Meet with a time of 1:47.15, followed closely behind was, Roomes who finished fourth overall with a time of 1:47.87.
At the Florida relays, it was Senior Eric Fogltanz with a solid outing.
Fogltanz was running his first outdoor 400-meter as a Cyclone Saturday and he did not disappoint.
Although he would go on to finish sixth overall, his time of 46.84 is good enough to put him at No. 9 overall in the Iowa State record books.
