In day two of the of the Michael Johnson Invitational, Iowa State track and field's Zakiyah Amos would perform strong in a variety of events to lead the Cyclones.
In the women's 400-meter dash, Amos finished second in her first overall heat, posting a time of 55.80.
Then, in then the women's 4x400 relay, the team made up of Amos, Bria Barnes, Erika Furbeck and Katarina Vlahovic would finish sixth overall with a time of 3:44.81.
In the women's triple jump, Jalaiya Bartley would finish with one of the best performances of her Cyclone career.
Bartley would finish 10th overall, posting a jump of 12.25-meters.
Finally, in the women's 100-meter hurdles, sophomore Kaylyn Hall would finish 12th overall en route to finishing with a time of 13.78.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.