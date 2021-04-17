The Iowa State softball team faced North Dakota State on Saturday in what was the first game of the two-game series between the two teams.
The Bison came out hot in the bottom of the first scoring two runs.
The top of the second was all Iowa State. The team scored six to make it 6-2. Junior Mikayla Ramos’s triple scored both freshman Alyssa Orr and sophomore Alesia Ranches.
Senior Sami Williams joined in the offensive battle with a two run homer to extend the Cyclone lead even further.
In the top of the fourth, lead off hitter sophomore Carli Spelhaug hit a home run. Ramos added a single to score Williams.
To finish off the game, senior Logan Schaben hit a two run homer.
The Cyclone defeated the Bison, 10-4. The series finale will be at noon on Sunday in Fargo, North Dakota.
