Day one of the National Invitational Tournament in Tucson, Arizona, has come to a close for the Cyclones.
The team was able to make it through one full round of golf. Lukas Pany, Tripp Kinney and Ricky Costello made it through 16 holes before round two play was suspended due to darkness. Lachlan Barker and Nate Vance made it through 15 holes.
Iowa State ended round one sitting in 15th out of 18 teams with a score of 291. Tripp Kinney and Ricky Costello led the way with individual scores of 71 and 72, respectively.
As a team, the Cyclones were shooting four under par before round two play was suspended. They sit tied for 10th in the event at the end of day one, pending completion of the second round. Oklahoma State sits in first at 29 under par, with Oklahoma three strokes behind at 26 under.
Tripp Kinney is tied for 12th and is shooting six under par through 16 holes of round two. Lachlan Barker is on par through 15 holes and sits tied for 45th. Adrien Dumont de Chassart of Illinois is top of the field at 11 under par.
The Cyclones will look to keep up their improved play in round two. With the premature end to day one, the team will start Sunday off by finishing round two before playing the third and final round of the event.
Iowa State Round One Scores
T30. Tripp Kinney (71)
T44. Ricky Costello (72)
T58. Lachlan Barker (73)
T79. Nate Vance (75)
T98. Lukas Pany (78)
