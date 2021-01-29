It was a quiet day for Iowa State as it only had six entries on day one of two of the Razorback Invitational.
Megan Durbin, Tatiana Aholou, Erika Furbeck, Kaylyn Hall and Gage Clay were the five individual competitors for the Cyclones on Friday.
Durbin would end the day at 8th place in the high jump after being eliminated at the 5 ft 2.5 in mark.
Aholou would go on to finish 4th in the long jump with a jump of 19 ft 11.75 in, while Furbeck finished 10th with a jump of 17 ft 11.75 in. Then in the women's 200-meter dash, Hall would finish second with a time of 25.17.
Finally, Clay finished 2nd in his 200-meter dash heat with a new indoor personal best of 21.89.
The main takeaway for Iowa State was the outstanding run they had from their Distance Medley Relay (DMR) squad.
The team of Jason Gomez, Cebastian Gentil, Alex Lomong and Wesley Kiptoo would set a school record of 9:19.27 and become the 8th fastest DMR program in collegiate history.
Oregon's DMR team would finish the race eight seconds ahead of the Cyclones with a time of 9:19. This time would also set a new world record in this event, previously set in January of 2015.
Day two of the Razorback Invitational will kick off with the running events at 12:30 p.m. with the running events to follow shortly after at 1 p.m.
(1) comment
Very well done Jordan! I appreciate the updates in your articles about the Iowa State track team! [beam]
