After day one came to a close for both the Hayward Premier Meet and the Florida Relays, the Cyclones had solid outings all across the board.
For the men, it was Nehemia Too's effort in the 1,500-meter run that stole the headlines.
Going into the final lap, Too was sitting four spots behind the lead runner in fifth place.
However, a strong push at the end of the race allowed him to end the race in second place with a time of 3:49.13.
Also at the Hayward Premiere Meet was senior David Too.
David would compete in the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase invite, and finish second in the race with a time of 8:47.58.
This mark is good enough to put David at the No. 2 spot in the NCAA as of right now, and No. 7 all time in Iowa State history.
At the Florida Relays Vlad Pavlenko would set a new school record in the hammer throw.
The senior from Illinois would have a best throw of 67.38 meters, which puts him at the No. 1 spot in the Iowa State record books. This is also a new personal best for Pavlenko, by over five feet.
